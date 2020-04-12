Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

In honour of a selfless leader

by Busisani Ncube
4 hrs ago | Views
On Saturday, Zimbabweans from all corners of the world, are meant to celebrate 40 years of independence!

I say 'meant to celebrate' because, at this stage, there is little to celebrate.

The country regained its sovereignty from British colonial rule on April 18, 1980 after having lost it in September 1890 when the Pioneer Column annexed the territory of what is now Zimbabwe.

What was meant to be Independence has turned into something unpleasant.

The country's economy is in ruins, the health system totally collapsed, and government clueless on how to steer Zimbabwe out of this mess. The list of things that have gone wrong since Independence is never-ending.

Fortunately, the fifth Joshua Nkomo lecture, being organised by the Joshua Nkomo Museum, reminds us of something to celebrate this year – a life well-lived. That of Dr Nkomo, Zimbabwe's most decorated national hero, a towering political giant, an icon, a man of vision, a fountain of wisdom, an inspiration and indeed a man of the people.

The late PF ZAPU stalwart Sydney Malunga's son, Siphosami, a renowned human rights lawyer, is set to deliver this year's lecture via online broadcast at 10AM on Facebook and Twitter.

Thandi Nkomo-Ebrahim, a daughter to the late nationalist, says it is only befitting for Malunga, whose father worked closely with Dr Nkomo, to deliver the lecture.

"His father was very close to Umdala, they shared the same vision, the same values and were all cut from the same cloth – calling a spade a spade.

"They would always be consulting; the families were very close.

"We are really happy because when these lectures are delivered in an academic sense by people who did not know the old man personally, they take a different turn...

"But, it's a joy to have Sipho, who knew him as a father and an uncle, to deliver the lecture," she said.

Nkomo-Ebrahim says they are doing their best to keep their father's memory alive.

"We want the lectures to inspire future generations," she says, adding that the work he put towards Zimbabwe's Independence "has defined this country".

Dr Nkomo was a man of various attributes and occupations, among them magical auctioneer, lay preacher, social worker, politician, farmer, businessman, trade unionist, ZIPRA Commander-in-Chief and Vice President of Zimbabwe.

"He was a visionary who wanted to see peace among indigenous Zimbabweans," she says.
Nkomo-Ebrahim also remembers him as a leader "who cared for the people and did not discriminate whether one was young, old, educated or uneducated".

She says her father believed in economic empowerment, which is the reason he advised ZIPRA cadres to buy properties after the liberation struggle.
"He would always say he wanted equitable distribution of the country's wealth," he said.

Dr Nkomo remains a unifying figure and source of inspiration to many and legacy would not die as he stood for humanity.
One hopes, as Zimbabwe turns 40, it will be a case of "life beginning at the age of 40".

That Zimbabwe will spring to life as Dr Nkomo would have wished.



Source - Busisani Ncube

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

42 mins ago | 192 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

1 hr ago | 604 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

2 hrs ago | 1761 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

3 hrs ago | 2337 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

4 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

4 hrs ago | 3364 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

5 hrs ago | 1000 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

5 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

7 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

7 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

7 hrs ago | 577 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

7 hrs ago | 4048 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

7 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

7 hrs ago | 577 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

7 hrs ago | 2449 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo under siege

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

8 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Televised address for Independence

8 hrs ago | 229 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Civil servants get more buses

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

8 hrs ago | 186 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days