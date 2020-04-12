Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZAPU South Africa province chapter has strongly condemned the xenophobic attacks on Africans in China's City of Guangzhou, where our sources report that African students and expatriates are being discriminated by their Chinese counterparts refusing Africans to buy from restaurants and shops."There are some reports of Africans being abused by the landlords who are evicting African tenants without proper procedures being followed, that's leaving them without accommodation and food," said Godfrey Viki SA Zapu spokesperson."We call upon the Chinese authorities to act decisively against such a barbaric act on Africans in their country. COVID-19 cannot be treated as a racial issue. We're all the victims of COVID-19 regardless of race, religion, social status gender etc."He urged African brothers and sisters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations given by the authorities of China in order to deal with COVID-19."Testing and quarantining is a must for all, hence they must adhere to such a principle if the world is to succeed in its fight against COVID-19," he said.