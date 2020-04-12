Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The ruling ZANU PF has launched an online poll to find out the views of Zimbabweans on whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa should increase the lockdown days or not.

Announcing the poll the party said: As the 21 days of National Lock-down move to an end, do you think there should be an extension? Vote on https://zanupf.org.zw Take note this is just a survey from the Party to learn your thoughts on the issue.

As of Friday 1300hrs, 38 people had voted against the extension, 159 for the extension with 6 saying they do not know.

The lockdown is supposed to end on Sunday midnight.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

20 mins ago | 86 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

1 hr ago | 428 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

1 hr ago | 478 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

2 hrs ago | 1449 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

2 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

4 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

5 hrs ago | 984 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

5 hrs ago | 4372 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

7 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

7 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

7 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

7 hrs ago | 2335 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo under siege

7 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 583 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

8 hrs ago | 749 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 799 Views

Televised address for Independence

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Civil servants get more buses

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

8 hrs ago | 182 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days