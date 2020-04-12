ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The ruling ZANU PF has launched an online poll to find out the views of Zimbabweans on whether President Emmerson Mnangagwa should increase the lockdown days or not.Announcing the poll the party said: As the 21 days of National Lock-down move to an end, do you think there should be an extension? Vote on https://zanupf.org.zw Take note this is just a survey from the Party to learn your thoughts on the issue.As of Friday 1300hrs, 38 people had voted against the extension, 159 for the extension with 6 saying they do not know.The lockdown is supposed to end on Sunday midnight.