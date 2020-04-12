Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that an infant passed away when he was sleeping on the same bed with his mother sometime this mother.

According to the police details in Nkayi, the mother went to bed with her seven month old baby boy on the 9th of April.

The baby was discovered dead the following morning and post mortem results indicate that he could have been assaulted or strangled.

Some villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of committing prejudice said the baby might by a victim of Sudden infant death syndrome.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death or crib death, is the sudden unexplained death of a child of less than one year of age. Diagnosis requires that the death remain unexplained even after a thorough autopsy and detailed death scene investigation

In another incident a one year old infant recently drowned in Epworth on the 15th of April while his mother was taking a bath when he fell into an open well. Police said they are still conducting investigations into the matter.
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

42 mins ago | 196 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

1 hr ago | 606 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

2 hrs ago | 1762 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

4 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

4 hrs ago | 423 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

4 hrs ago | 855 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

4 hrs ago | 3369 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

5 hrs ago | 4552 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

7 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

7 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

7 hrs ago | 577 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

7 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

7 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

7 hrs ago | 577 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

7 hrs ago | 2449 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo under siege

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

8 hrs ago | 822 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 599 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

8 hrs ago | 655 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 809 Views

Televised address for Independence

8 hrs ago | 229 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Civil servants get more buses

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

8 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days