7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that an infant passed away when he was sleeping on the same bed with his mother sometime this mother.According to the police details in Nkayi, the mother went to bed with her seven month old baby boy on the 9th of April.The baby was discovered dead the following morning and post mortem results indicate that he could have been assaulted or strangled.Some villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of committing prejudice said the baby might by a victim of Sudden infant death syndrome.Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death or crib death, is the sudden unexplained death of a child of less than one year of age. Diagnosis requires that the death remain unexplained even after a thorough autopsy and detailed death scene investigationIn another incident a one year old infant recently drowned in Epworth on the 15th of April while his mother was taking a bath when he fell into an open well. Police said they are still conducting investigations into the matter.