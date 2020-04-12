Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
 Vice President Constantino Dominic Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga descended upon Marondera on Friday as part of his tour to assess isolation and treatment facilities in Mashonaland East province.

He was welcomed at Marondera Golf Club by Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro and Zanu PF Politburo member Dr Sydney Sekeramayi during his tour of Mashonaland East Covid-19 isolation and treatment facilities.

Zimbabwe is intensifying preparedness to deal with the virus after the Ministry of Health indicated that the statistics of positive people was increasing daily.
Source - Byo24News

