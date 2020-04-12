Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe made cigarettes smuggled into SA, trio arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Three men have been arrested in northern KwaZulu-Natal after they were caught transporting 20,095 packs of cigarettes from Mozambique on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said an operation was conducted near the Hluhluwe Game Reserve and members stopped three bakkies travelling on the road.

"A search was conducted and 40 boxes, each containing 500 packets of cigarettes, were seized by police. The street value of the recovered cigarettes is estimated at R900,000."

Gwala said the men, aged between 28 and 54, were arrested.

"A 33-year-old suspect was also charged for being an illegal immigrant. They will appear in court soon facing charges for being in possession of illicit cigarettes."

"This arrest will send a clear message to others who are contemplating smuggling illicit cigarettes into the province. Operations are in place to combat all forms of criminality in the province," said the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.





TimesLIVE understands the men were en route to the KwaDukuza area. Two of the suspects are believed to be South Africans and the third suspect is a Mozambican national.


Source - timeslive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

21 mins ago | 94 Views

How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

1 hr ago | 443 Views

PHOTO: General Chiwenga descends on Marondera

2 hrs ago | 1463 Views

7 year old boy dies in bed with mother

2 hrs ago | 2074 Views

ZANU PF launches online survey on the extension of lockdown days

3 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Zapu RSA chapters strongly condemns xenophobic attacks on Africans by China

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

In honour of a selfless leader

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains the MDC Alliance legitimacy

4 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Zimbabweans: Highly Literate, Poorly Skilled | State of the Nation with the late Zororo Makamba

5 hrs ago | 984 Views

ZimThrive to host 24-hour virtual festival celebration for Zimbabwe 40th independence

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Knives out for Chamisa over broken Ndebele tweet

5 hrs ago | 4381 Views

Water Security Threats: Myth or Reality

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Banks urge periodic devaluation of pegged Zimdollar rate

7 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Extending Zimbabwe's lockdown 'seems necessary'

7 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Danger over Covid-19 spread during GMAZ mealie meal distribution

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chamisa camp's bravado is palpable, the law must be upheld

7 hrs ago | 3966 Views

Vendors Initiative donates Covid-19 health packs to traders

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Recovering looted offshore funds taxing'

7 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Lockdown to wipe out 25% of Zimbabwe jobs

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Covid-19 knocks Zimra revenues

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

MDC infighting intensifies

7 hrs ago | 2342 Views

COVID-19 risk: Nurses threaten strike

7 hrs ago | 480 Views

Thorngrove receive borehole donation

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo under siege

7 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Temba Mliswa demands emergency CDF to fight COVID-19

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Ease lockdown for people to restock food'

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Soldiers lock down Chivhu

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF told not to politicise COVID-19 aid

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

PPC Zimbabwe loses $1,8bn appeal

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

CSC faces uncertain future

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mayor fears increase in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 586 Views

Is the New Dispensation keen on devolution?

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Residents, Chamisa's councillors row over Mnangagwa rice

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Minister Ncube slams millers

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

RBZ suspends senior economist over leaked document

8 hrs ago | 752 Views

Lockdown violation arrests rise

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Spike in Covid-19 cases worries Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

Televised address for Independence

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Matebeleland South seeks $22m to set up isolation centres

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe imports 245 pigs

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Civil servants get more buses

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Barbourfields Stadium maintenance intensified

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Rise in Bulawayo Covid-19 infections a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mohadi calls for unity

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

'No Kwekwe contacts for Covid-19 victim No. 2'

8 hrs ago | 228 Views

Covid-19 could be catalyst for top-notch health delivery system

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Rapid results testing kits for Masvingo

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

British tourists urged to book tickets

8 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days