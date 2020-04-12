Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has shocked journalists by saying they are not supposed to be out of their houses and working.

He said only broadcasting and online streaming personnel were recognized.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Matanga told the High Court on Friday that journalists should stay indoors at home and be bound by national lockdown regulations as they are not providers of an essential service and only journalists from broadcasting services and internet are exempted.

More details to follow…



