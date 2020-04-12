Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

by Moyo Roy
2 hrs ago | Views
When Zimbabweans watch President Emmerson Mnangagwa's televised Independence Day address on Saturday, many will be anxious to hear if the 21-day lockdown that ends the following day will be extended or not.

Mnangagwa in recent days has not given any hint on whether his government will extend the lockdown but instead warned peddlers of fake news who posted reports on social media that he had extended the lockdown.
 
"We have a law that punishes those who peddle fake news and I have ordered investigations into those behind the fake statement," said Mnangagwa.

If found, Mnangagwa said he wants the peddlers of the news to be jailed for a maximum period of 20 years.
"It is bad to peddle falsehoods especially about a President," said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said he would eventually announce whether the lockdown has been extended after consultations with his deputies Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga.

"It is expected that the President will announce on Independence Day whether we continue with the lockdown or not. I think that will be the highlight of his Independence speech because many Zimbabweans are keen to know whether or not the lockdown will be continued," said a government official.

"No one really knows even within government what the decision will be so most of us are also waiting to hear what he will say."

Source - Byo24News

