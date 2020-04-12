Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans in Namibia to be quarantined for 35 days

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Namibia has informed that all Zimbabweans who want to leave that country face a combined quarantine period of 35 days.

In a letter released on Friday, the Embassy said all those who want to travel from Namibia must register their names on 20 - 21 April 2020.

Read the full letter below:

The Zimbabwe Embassy in Namibia is requesting all Zimbabwean nationals who have been affected by the lockdown and would wish to return to Zimbabwe to register their names at the Embassy of Zimbabwe on 20 - 21 April 2020 from 1100 hours to 1300 hours.

Those who wish to travel back home should have valid travelling documents and Zimbabwean national identity cards.

Please take note of the following:

1. Travelers will meet their own transport costs.

2. There is possibility of a 14 day quarantine at the Zambian border before proceeding to Zimbabwe at your own cost. The Zambian Government will only provide accommodation.

3. Botswana borders are not open to non-Batswana citizens so chances of transiting through Botswana are nil at the moment.

4. Mandatory 21 day quarantine upon arrival in Zimbabwe



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days