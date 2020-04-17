Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe is turning 40: with COVID-19 amidst economic implosion

by Stephen Jakes
Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) party led by Nkosana Moyo has lamented that the country attains its 40 Independence anniversary at a time  when Covid 19 is crippling all business which will seriously affected the economy of the country.

"Life is about overcoming challenges. Success is defined similarly.
Tools for success in life can drastically contrary from challenge to challenge. Success is thus a product of deep thought and systematically making good choices about what tools to use," the party said.

"In the face of and the fight against SARS CoV-2, the virus that has brought the world to a stand still, life and success are one. In the fight against COVID-19 success comes by literally washing the problem off our hands using soap and water, combined with keeping ourselves 6 feet apart horizontally to avoid being sent 6 feet under by the viral pneumonia."

APA said when it comes to fixing our country, Zimbabwe, we can not wish away, or wash the tasks ahead away with soap and water.

"There's no such easy walk to prosperity. Staying six feet apart won't cut it either; we need rock solid compact national unity, bound together by concrete values of freedom and justice. As Zimbabwe turns 40, every choice we make counts. Nothing must be left to chance. There's no more time for demagoguery," the party said.

"It is time for every citizen to think hard so we can fix everything that's broken about our country. We need powerful cohesiveness to bring us together as a prosperous nation."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days