Social workers advocate for peaceful lockdown

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Harare Region Councilor Elect for the Council of Social workers Zimbabwe board Tugwell Chadyiwanembwa advocated for a harmonised and peaceful lockdown to curb the spread of Covid19 in Harare yersterday."Crowd management is not only about beating people rather awareness raising, police presence and decentalising food outlets as part of crowd management,"he said.Chadyiwanembwa defined the work of social workers in this pandemic as vital.He said, " lt is our duty to educate and raise awareness on Covid19 rather than leave information gaps that are left to be filled by social media.He further stipulated that social workers are doing their best in awareness raising and urging the public to adhere to social distancing.Henceforth social work has mandate in educating communities and we want cordial relations between the public and the police."