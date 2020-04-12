News / National
US doing all it can to help Africa fight Covid-19
3 hrs ago | Views
-The United States of America Embassy in Harare has revealed that it is doing all it can to assist African countries fight Covid 19 which has raveged huge population across the world.
Through its Facebook wall the embassy said as the world fights to contain the #COVID19 pandemic, the U.S., through U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is doing its part to help African partner nations combat this new enemy.
"We are proud to stand by our partners as we battle this deadly virus in Africa and around the globe. As we work shoulder-to-shoulder, it is exciting to see our African partners putting the capabilities we've developed over the past few years to such great use during this global pandemic." said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Vechery, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command.
Source - Byo24News