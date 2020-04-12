Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Expedite Covid-19 testing, says Mohadi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has set a target to have at least 40 000 tests done for Covid-19 by end of April, as part of efforts increase the rate of testing in the country, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Mohadi, who also chairs the Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19, called for more tests to be conducted expeditiously and for the decentralisation of testing centres.

"The situation that we are in is dire and very difficult to comprehend. So far, we have 24 cases nationwide and three fatalities, but that doesn't mean those are the only people. We haven't done much testing as we would have wanted to do. I have set myself with my team a target of 40 000 by end of April and from that number we'll see how many people would have confirmed positive," he said.

Mohadi said Government is in the process of distributing more testing kits across the country.

"We are distributing quite a lot of testing equipment that is the rapid result equipment and also the PCR, which are the confirming machines. We want every province to do the tests and send them for confirmation," he said.

"The good part of it is that in the districts we have what we call the GeneXpert machines available for testing with the right cartridges. They are designed to detect tuberculosis virus and can also be used to detect the coronavirus given right cartridge, which we are going to feed into the GeneXpert machines to enhance our testing capacity," said the VP.

Mohadi toured Ekusileni Medical Centre, Thorngrove Hospital and Mpilo Central Hospital to assess the city's state of preparedness to handle Covid-19.

"My mission here in Bulawayo is to check on the state of preparedness and whether we are prepared as Zimbabweans to combat this pandemic. I have been sending ministers to check and usually you need to do spot checks yourself and a lot still needs to be done in terms of capacitating our health institutions," he said.

Mohadi said Government is committed to provide front line health workers such as doctors and nurses among others with personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure their safety as they attend to Covid-19 patients. He said from observing the situation as he went through the city centre, it appeared residents were heeding the lockdown.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Plot to appoint Ace Lumumba by Minister Obadiah Moyo fails?

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Robbers granted bail

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mzembi says Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cecil John Rhodes: The ghost of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Buyanga's SA lawyers respond to 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Premature death of independence

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

PPC Zimbabwe helps Gwanda disinfect town to curb the spread of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to be extended

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again. . .

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa to make televised address

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Lockdown to push 8,8 million Zimbabweans to food insecurity

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

5G technology safe, claims Potraz

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Journalists not essential service providers in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Celebrating 40 Years. Which way Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

No need for vehicle exemptions: Police

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Covid-19 defaulting patient taken to Thorngrove

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Buyanga hangs on to son despite court ultimatum

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Street vendors count losses as hundreds of pushcarts lie idle

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Closing Down the Kariba Kapenta Fishery a Grave Error - Stakeholders

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Covid-19 fatality Hyslop was Bulawayo bowling player

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Gweru seeks permission to sell stands

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF slammed for turning Zimbabwe soldiers into 'thugs'

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

To extend or not to extend lockdown is the question

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

US doing all it can to help Africa fight Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

President Xi congratulates Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Pair arrested over 2 500kg of roller meal

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe trio jailed for UK cheque fraud

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

A unique 40th Uhuru celebration

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour Covid-19 centres

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe @ 40

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Covid-19 confirmed cases reach 24, tests conducted 2 493, deaths recorded 3

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabweans scorn Uhuru celebrations amid oppression, hunger and Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day under lockdown regulations

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Social workers advocate for peaceful lockdown

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZAPU, LEAD react to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe is turning 40: with COVID-19 amidst economic implosion

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabweans in Namibia to be quarantined for 35 days

14 hrs ago | 2932 Views

Is Obediah Moyo the black sheep of Zimbabwe amidst Covid-19?

14 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture coincides with Zimbabwe's 40th celebration

14 hrs ago | 560 Views

The Plight of A Zimbabwean Woman in a Covid-19 Stricken Country

14 hrs ago | 1210 Views

ZIM Diaspora launches new fundraising campaign to help fight against COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 789 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days