Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Colonel Christian Katsande (Rtd) congratulated President Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe on the 40th anniversary of Independence. He said this year's celebrations had a renewed significance, as the country embarks on bold political and economic reforms, and renewed vigour in its efforts to re-engage and engage with the international community.Ambassador Katsande urged Zimbabweans to pay tribute and salute all the selfless heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle, who paid the ultimate sacrifice."We are humbled by the memories of those men and women who so gallantly gave their lives for our freedom, and we remain deeply aware of our great responsibility to carry their aspirations to the future. May their souls rest in eternal peace," he said.Ambassador Katsande applauded the on-going strides made in strengthening Zimbabwe-United Kingdom relations adding that the two countries had witnessed increased diplomatic exchanges."The visits have opened avenues of enhanced communication and collaboration between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom."We have also witnessed increased business exchanges and renewed interest in exploring investment opportunities across the country's major economic sectors, especially in mining, agriculture, energy, tourism and infrastructure," he added.Chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda also congratulated President Mnangagwa on the occasion of Independence saying the next decade should see acceleration of the use of technology to achieve Vision 2030."The advent of independence in 1980 marked the start of an era of empowerment for the people of our great nation, through a massive transformational programme of rapid expansion in the provision of education, primary health care, water, energy, roads and other critical amenities," said Dr Sibanda.