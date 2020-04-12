Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) yesterday started disinfecting western suburbs while Gwanda town has embarked on a similar exercise to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.Last week BCC disinfected parts of the city centre. Through a partnership with the police, BCC is using Public Order Vehicles (POVs) to spray the disinfectant from anti-riot water cannons.Of the 24 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, the city has the highest number, 10 as of yesterday.On Thursday, the grey coloured anti-riot water cannons sprayed hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) onto the streets and walls of buildings in Nkulumane and Nketa while yesterday Makokoba and Renkini were sanitised.The Government has availed 750 litres of hydrogen peroxide for the exercise. About 45 litres of the chemical is being mixed with water inside the POVs which have a water carrying capacity of 4 500 litres.As per yesterday's schedule, BCC was supposed to disinfect among other places Emakhandeni Shopping Centre and Cowdray Park. Residents were not amused by council's failure to spray other suburbs.Mrs Nozithelo Kazunza from Emakhandeni said: "We had heard that the city council will spray in the suburb and we had heeded the call to stay indoors. We are amazed that they have not shown up two hours after their scheduled arrival. Apart from that, spraying is a good move, which should continue and be prioritised as we fight coronavirus."A source at the local authority said places that were not sprayed yesterday will be disinfected on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Gwanda District taskforce on Covid-19 partnered with local business community in disinfecting the town. The exercise began yesterday afternoon with disinfection of the CBD using a 25 000 litre water bowser which was donated by Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe.The bowser sent high velocity jets of hydrogen peroxide onto the streets to kill Covid-19 virus. Vendors who were operating in the CBD dismantled their stalls to make way for the disinfection process. The fire brigade moved around the CBD advising people to leave the streets in preparation for the exercise.In an interview, Gwanda District Development Coordinator (DDC), Ms Kiliboni Ndou said the taskforce was targeting hot spots in the town. She said partners had mobilised 570 kilogrammes of hydrogen peroxide.Ms Kiliboni said the taskforce was expecting 900kg more of the disinfectant, which had been pledged by the Municipality of Gwanda. "For now, we are disinfecting the hotspot areas where people were concentrated. These include places like Sudan Street, business centres in town, market areas and the NSSA Complex," she said."Going forward we will see how much chemicals we have left and spray other places going further. As a taskforce we managed to mobilise resources which include PPEs and hydrogen peroxide."We have managed to secure 19 drums from the business community in Gwanda who were very forthcoming in supporting the cause. The Municipality of Gwanda has also pledged to donate 30 drums and the consignment is on the way. The Red Cross assisted with manpower while the business community and farmers assisted with food."Ms Kiliboni said the target was to have all the buildings, including those that are closed, disinfected inside after the lockdown before they open for business for the safety of the community. She said schools will also be disinfected. Speaking at the launch of the exercise at Glow Garage in Gwanda yesterday Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister, Abednico Ncube urged stakeholders to contribute towards the cause.