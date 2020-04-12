SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's COVID-19 deaths jumped by 14 in 24 hours as the novel coronavirus sickened 99 more people, Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday."It is with regret that we inform the public that the COVID-19 related deaths are now 48," Mkhize said in his latest update on the pandemic.Two provinces Limpopo and the Eastern Cape have recorded their first deaths, he said.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 2 605, the minister said, adding that Gauteng province continued to be the epicentre of the epidemic with 969 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 675 and KwaZulu-Natal with 539. Tests continue nationwide with 95 060 having been conducted so far, Mkhize said.