Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

News / National

by Staff reporter

LUKE Petros has rejoined Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys Whawha, who he had initially dumped, over the team's financial woes.Petros had been snatched by Central Region side MSU, while Whawha were investing their energies in raising PSL affiliation fees.Efforts to get an official comment from the club chairman Watson Matara were not successful.However, a source at the club told NewsDay Weekender Sport that Petros was lured back by the prison wardens, after they failed to find a suitable replacement for him."He is back. The club made efforts to bring him back because a replacement was very difficult to find," said the source."His departure had diminished morale in the club and some players were already engaging lower division clubs."It is good for all of us now that we have him back because he knows his team better than anyone else and with him, maybe we will have good fortunes in the PSL."The prison wardens are hoping Petros will at least help them hold their own in the topflight.In their maiden appearance in the topflight in 2015, they struggled under Llyod "Samaita" Mutasa and they made an instant return to the less fashionable Division One.