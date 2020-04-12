Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LUKE Petros has rejoined Premier Soccer League (PSL) new boys Whawha, who he had initially dumped, over the team's financial woes.

Petros had been snatched by Central Region side MSU, while Whawha were investing their energies in raising PSL affiliation fees.

Efforts to get an official comment from the club chairman Watson Matara were not successful.

However, a source at the club told NewsDay Weekender Sport that Petros was lured back by the prison wardens, after they failed to find a suitable replacement for him.

"He is back. The club made efforts to bring him back because a replacement was very difficult to find," said the source.

"His departure had diminished morale in the club and some players were already engaging lower division clubs.

"It is good for all of us now that we have him back because he knows his team better than anyone else and with him, maybe we will have good fortunes in the PSL."

The prison wardens are hoping Petros will at least help them hold their own in the topflight.

In their maiden appearance in the topflight in 2015, they struggled under Llyod "Samaita" Mutasa and they made an instant return to the less fashionable Division One.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robbers granted bail

41 mins ago | 93 Views

Mzembi says Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe

55 mins ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

55 mins ago | 390 Views

Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

57 mins ago | 157 Views

Cecil John Rhodes: The ghost of Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 150 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

59 mins ago | 255 Views

Buyanga's SA lawyers respond to 24-hour ultimatum

59 mins ago | 181 Views

Premature death of independence

1 hr ago | 72 Views

PPC Zimbabwe helps Gwanda disinfect town to curb the spread of COVID-19

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to be extended

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again. . .

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa to make televised address

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Lockdown to push 8,8 million Zimbabweans to food insecurity

1 hr ago | 81 Views

5G technology safe, claims Potraz

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Journalists not essential service providers in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 139 Views

SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Celebrating 40 Years. Which way Zimbabwe?

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

No need for vehicle exemptions: Police

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Covid-19 defaulting patient taken to Thorngrove

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Buyanga hangs on to son despite court ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Expedite Covid-19 testing, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Street vendors count losses as hundreds of pushcarts lie idle

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Closing Down the Kariba Kapenta Fishery a Grave Error - Stakeholders

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Covid-19 fatality Hyslop was Bulawayo bowling player

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gweru seeks permission to sell stands

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF slammed for turning Zimbabwe soldiers into 'thugs'

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

To extend or not to extend lockdown is the question

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

US doing all it can to help Africa fight Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

President Xi congratulates Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Pair arrested over 2 500kg of roller meal

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe trio jailed for UK cheque fraud

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

A unique 40th Uhuru celebration

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour Covid-19 centres

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe @ 40

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Covid-19 confirmed cases reach 24, tests conducted 2 493, deaths recorded 3

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabweans scorn Uhuru celebrations amid oppression, hunger and Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day under lockdown regulations

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Social workers advocate for peaceful lockdown

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZAPU, LEAD react to COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe is turning 40: with COVID-19 amidst economic implosion

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans in Namibia to be quarantined for 35 days

13 hrs ago | 2793 Views

Is Obediah Moyo the black sheep of Zimbabwe amidst Covid-19?

13 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture coincides with Zimbabwe's 40th celebration

13 hrs ago | 549 Views

The Plight of A Zimbabwean Woman in a Covid-19 Stricken Country

13 hrs ago | 1194 Views

ZIM Diaspora launches new fundraising campaign to help fight against COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabweans wait for Mnangagwa lockdown decision

15 hrs ago | 5153 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days