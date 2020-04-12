Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to make televised address

by Staff reporter
TODAY, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will make a televised address on the country's 40th Independence Day.

According to the deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, this move was part of the measures taken by government to curb further spread of COVID-19 .

"The address will be broadcast from State House so he will reach Zimbabweans through television and other media platforms," Charamba said.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists early this week during a tour of the city of Gweru, President Mnangagwa called for unity and said the country had made great strides in the 40 years.

The President also shared on the liberation struggle.

"All what we need to do is to be united and be focused to make sure that the resources of our country are exploited to develop, modernise our country and upgrade the life standards of our people. Yes, there are things like climate change, which has affected us, the consecutive droughts are also a challenge and currently of course as a result of COVID-19, we are suffering both economically and socially and it's a back-draw," President Mnangagwa said.

"But it's not only Zimbabwe, the effect of COVID-19 is worldwide, we have to do our best.

"Primarily, what is most important is that we preserve lives because if we lose lives, we will never resurrect them but if we have problems with the economy, we can always reconstruct the economy and grow it again."

Source - newsday

