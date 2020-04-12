Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday toured a number of COVID-19 isolation centres in Mashonaland East as the fight against the deadly coronavirus intensifies. Chiwenga, who flew to China last month for urgent medical attention de-spite the outbreak, concluded the tour at Mt St Mary's Hospital in his home area of Hwedza.

Clad in a hazmat suit, Chiwenga arrived in the provincial capital Maronde-ra before leaving for Hwedza in a mili-tary chopper.

In Marondera, there was heavy army presence compared to previous days with the military ensuring that there was sanity in both the central business district and residential areas.

The former army commander toured an isolation centre at Nyamapanda Border Post before flying to Mutoko and other areas to assess the preparedness of medical facilities to handle the deadly virus. He met notables from both government and Zanu PF party, Joel Biggie Matiza and Sydney Sekeramayi among others.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week made rounds to assess if the lockdown measures were being observed. Mnangagwa announced a 21-day national lockdown that ends tomorrow in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has killed over 148 000 people and infected over 2,2 million globally.

Zimbabwe has 24 confirmed cases and three deaths, with Bulawayo alone recording 10 and Harare nine. The number is, however, set to rise as the country rolls out mass testing next week.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa last week revealed during a post-Cabinet briefing that the country was targeting to test more than 1 000 people everydayHealth permanent secretary Agnes Mahomva, in a circular to public and private hospitals this week, disclosed that the country was targeting to test 33 000 people by the end of the month. The country has, however, managed to test 1 299 people since last month when it recorded its first case.


Source - newsday

