Robbers granted bail

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
Two Concession brothers who allegedly assaulted a villager before robbing him of his money were granted bail by a Concession magistrate yesterday.

Trust Mukwadi (29) and Leon Mukwadi(19) both of Watakai farm, Concession pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Ruth Moyo who granted the duo $200 bail.

The state led by Kumbirai Nyamvura alleged that on April 14 the duo pounced on Munyaradzi Chikweso (28) who was walking along a path at Watakai farm and assaulted him.

They left him unconscious after robbing him of his US$30 and ZW$16.

The duo will be back in court on March 8.

Source - Byo24News

