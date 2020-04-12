Plot to appoint Ace Lumumba by Minister Obadiah Moyo fails?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Handeyi mberi nebasa.#2023EDpfeeeeeee! pic.twitter.com/2FjbYFNdDa — Jones Musara (@JonesMusara) April 18, 2020

A plot to appoint self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje to some position was scuttled by ZANU PF activists on Saturday, it has emerged.A ZANU PF online propaganda official (Murakashi) Jones Musara did a frenzied Twitter on Saturday warning Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo from appointing Mutumanje.Said Musara, "The message being sent is that loyalty haina kana basa. Very dangerous message. Anyway, ED havana mhosva, vane mhosva ndeavo who lobby for disloyal elements whilst blocking ED loyalists. Hmmmm this rewarding of disloyalty cant go unchallenged. Unless if the system position is now that kurakasha President ED kuri right!"We are going to tell Minister Obadiah Moyo that he has been misled to reward disloyal elements. Live and direct. Make no mistake about that. Enough of this nonsense of rewarding disloyal elements whilst blocking loyalists!Kana kutuka President ED kuchiunza promotion ngaigare promotion yacho. I took an oath to not attack the President and I shall not waver!"Musara added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had assure him that the communications department of the party was going to be handled in a professional manner."We are being discouraged to not continue supporting the President and The Party but we shall not waver. When I held the closed door meeting with President ED at State House on 23 March 2020, he was very clear that he recently appointed the Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Tuboyi Mugwadi to boost communication works etc. It wld have meant undermining the President to proceed with appointing someone especially an ED hater to do same work before that Presidential appointee has had adequate time to do his mandate."After an hour Musara [posted a celebratory tweet alleging he had managed to stop the appointment."Kkk in less than an hour tazvivharisa zvange zvichirongwa zvekuita elevate this ED hater. We could not be quiet whilst a mercenary infiltrates. Aluta continua"