Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Plot to appoint Ace Lumumba by Minister Obadiah Moyo fails?

by Mandla Ndlovu
42 secs ago | Views
A plot to appoint self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje to some position was scuttled by ZANU PF activists on Saturday, it has emerged.

A ZANU PF online propaganda official (Murakashi) Jones Musara did a frenzied Twitter on Saturday warning Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo from appointing Mutumanje.

Said Musara, "The message being sent is that loyalty haina kana basa. Very dangerous message. Anyway, ED havana mhosva, vane mhosva ndeavo who lobby for disloyal elements whilst blocking ED loyalists. Hmmmm this rewarding of disloyalty cant go unchallenged. Unless if the system position is now that kurakasha President ED kuri right!

"We are going to tell Minister Obadiah Moyo that he has been misled to reward disloyal elements. Live and direct. Make no mistake about that. Enough of this nonsense of rewarding disloyal elements whilst blocking loyalists!
Kana kutuka President ED kuchiunza promotion ngaigare promotion yacho. I took an oath to not attack the President and I shall not waver!"

Musara added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had assure him that the communications department of the party was going to be handled in a professional manner.

"We are being discouraged to not continue supporting the President and The Party but we shall not waver.  When I held the closed door meeting with President ED at State House on 23 March 2020, he was very clear that he recently appointed the Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Tuboyi Mugwadi to boost communication works etc. It wld have meant undermining the President to proceed with appointing someone especially an ED hater to do same work before that Presidential appointee has had adequate time to do his mandate."

After an hour Musara [posted a celebratory tweet alleging he had managed to stop the appointment.

"Kkk in less than an hour tazvivharisa zvange zvichirongwa zvekuita elevate this ED hater. We could not be quiet whilst a mercenary infiltrates. Aluta continua"



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robbers granted bail

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mzembi says Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cecil John Rhodes: The ghost of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Buyanga's SA lawyers respond to 24-hour ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Premature death of independence

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

PPC Zimbabwe helps Gwanda disinfect town to curb the spread of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to be extended

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again. . .

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa to make televised address

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Lockdown to push 8,8 million Zimbabweans to food insecurity

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

5G technology safe, claims Potraz

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Journalists not essential service providers in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Celebrating 40 Years. Which way Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

No need for vehicle exemptions: Police

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Covid-19 defaulting patient taken to Thorngrove

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Buyanga hangs on to son despite court ultimatum

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Expedite Covid-19 testing, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Street vendors count losses as hundreds of pushcarts lie idle

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Closing Down the Kariba Kapenta Fishery a Grave Error - Stakeholders

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Covid-19 fatality Hyslop was Bulawayo bowling player

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gweru seeks permission to sell stands

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF slammed for turning Zimbabwe soldiers into 'thugs'

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

To extend or not to extend lockdown is the question

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

US doing all it can to help Africa fight Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

President Xi congratulates Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Pair arrested over 2 500kg of roller meal

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe trio jailed for UK cheque fraud

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

A unique 40th Uhuru celebration

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour Covid-19 centres

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe @ 40

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Covid-19 confirmed cases reach 24, tests conducted 2 493, deaths recorded 3

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabweans scorn Uhuru celebrations amid oppression, hunger and Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates Independence Day under lockdown regulations

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Social workers advocate for peaceful lockdown

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZAPU, LEAD react to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe is turning 40: with COVID-19 amidst economic implosion

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabweans in Namibia to be quarantined for 35 days

14 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Is Obediah Moyo the black sheep of Zimbabwe amidst Covid-19?

14 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture coincides with Zimbabwe's 40th celebration

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

The Plight of A Zimbabwean Woman in a Covid-19 Stricken Country

14 hrs ago | 1209 Views

ZIM Diaspora launches new fundraising campaign to help fight against COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 788 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days