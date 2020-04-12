Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere apologises for Gukurahundi

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has, for the first time, publicly condemned the Gukurahundi genocide that killed more 20 000 people in Midlands and Matabeleland.

In a Independence day message issued on Saturday Kasukuwere said, "The uncalled for conflict and resultant loss of fellow countrymen in the Matebeleland and Midlands regions stands as a serious reminder of what must never happen again. The violence is deeply regretted and certainly the nation must never countenance such. The great lesson we draw is that violence should never be a way of resolving conflicts."

Kasukuwere lamented the fact that the gun continues to rule in Zimbabwe.

"Unfortunately, this continues, and it is sowing seeds of pain and hatred within our nation. The gun should never be turned on unarmed civilians in any contestation or be used in dispute resolution. Let us draw a line in the sand and say never again."

He added that Zimbabweans must come together and map the way forward in developing the country.

At 40, let us rededicate ourselves to the search for the Zimbabwe We Want. We have to offer our people a new deal. There should be sense and purpose as to why we are Zimbabweans. We have what it takes to lead the world, and lead the world we shall.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days