BREAKING: Latest on Zimbabwe lockdown extension
36 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to give a directive regarding the lockdown on Sunday, Information Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has said.
In a tweet on Saturday Mangwana said, "Regarding the question of whether the #LockDownZim will be extended or not, and if extended, what shape that will take, we would like to advise that an announcement will be made tomorrow."
Zimbabwe's lockdown is ending on Sunday midnight.
This is a developing story…
Source - Byo24News