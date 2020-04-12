Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to make lockdown announcement on Sunday

by Moyo Roy
2 hrs ago | Views
Permanent secretary in the information ministry Nick Mangwana says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Sunday make an announcement on the whether or not the country will extend its lockdown.


The 21 day lockdown to contain coronavirus started on March 30 and ends on Sunday.

"Regarding the question of whether the #LockDownZim will be extended or not, and if extended, what shape that will take, we would like to advise that an announcement will be made tomorrow," Mangwana posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Many were hoping that Mnangagwa would make the announcement during his Independence Day address on Saturday but that was never to be. 

He however said when the lockdown is over Zimbabweans are expected to maintain discipline. 

It remains to be seen whether the lockdown, if extended, will be done under the initial set regulations or will be relaxed. 

Mpilo Central Hospital Solwayo Ngwenya hoped that the lockdown will be extended. 

"Definitely extended!! Its the shape we are waiting for. Thank you sir," he said. 

Another doctor Chris Kandeya however, said: 

"Shame. You do lockdown and you dont test people. Its a waste of time. A lockdown has to be followed by mass testing thats how you flatten the curve. This regime is clueless and full of incapable thieves. An extension of lockdown is a waste of time without mass testing," he said.

Source - Byo24news

