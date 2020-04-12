'It's not yet Uhuru!' Bulawayo mayor says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Madlala Mguni says Zimbabwe is still facing many challenges despite attaining 40 years of Independence.In an Independence day message Mguni said, "Happy 40th independence day Bulawayo. They say life begins @ 40. At 40 we expect a new thinking, new direction; new trajectory and a new life. We thank God for taking us this far; though it's not yet uhuru. We still face water shortages caused by realities of droughts; famine; hunger and a non performing economy. The 40th anniversary comes as it does; while we are in the midst of a warfare represented by the airborne Corona virus."Mguni urged Zimbabweans in general and people of Bulawayo in particular to continue working with government authorities in fighting coronavirus."As we celebrate 40 years under national lockdown; we remain determined to conquer this pandemic for the benefit of posterity. We urge our residents and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the authorities and observe high levels of hygiene and social distancing. Thank you Bulawayo. Thank you for the love and support under these difficult circumstances. God bless you!"Zimbabwe turned 40 years on Saturday.