Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'It's not yet Uhuru!' Bulawayo mayor says

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Madlala Mguni says Zimbabwe is still facing many challenges despite attaining 40 years of Independence.

In an Independence day message Mguni said, "Happy 40th independence day Bulawayo. They say life begins @ 40. At 40 we expect a new thinking, new direction; new trajectory and a new life. We thank God for taking us this far; though it's not yet uhuru. We still face water shortages caused by realities of droughts; famine; hunger and a non performing economy. The 40th anniversary comes as it does; while we are in the midst of a warfare represented by the airborne Corona virus."

Mguni urged Zimbabweans in general and people of Bulawayo in particular to continue working with government authorities in fighting coronavirus.

"As we celebrate 40 years under national lockdown; we remain determined to conquer this pandemic for the benefit of posterity. We urge our residents and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the authorities and observe high levels of hygiene and social distancing. Thank you Bulawayo. Thank you for the love and support under these difficult circumstances. God bless you!"

Zimbabwe turned 40 years on Saturday.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick

6 mins ago | 43 Views

Man commits suicide in protest of pregnancy

8 mins ago | 22 Views

Malaria kills 131 Zimbabweans...135 585 test positive

11 mins ago | 37 Views

FULL TEXT: Chamisa's Independence day speech

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mnangagwa to make lockdown announcement on Sunday

2 hrs ago | 975 Views

BREAKING: Latest on Zimbabwe lockdown extension

3 hrs ago | 6288 Views

Zimbabwe broke and regime can't wait for lockdown to end, Biti claims

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

COVID-19 pandemic will lead to social revolutions

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa's video address on the occasion of the 40th Independence Day commemorations

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa stresses prosperity, growth

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

'MDC Alliance has its own constitution'

5 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Mnangagwa omits Nkomo and Mugabe from his Independence speech

6 hrs ago | 3234 Views

Kasukuwere apologises for Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Mthwakazi mourns 40 years of Shona rule

7 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Plot to appoint Ace Lumumba by Minister Obadiah Moyo fails?

7 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Robbers granted bail

9 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mzembi says Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

9 hrs ago | 999 Views

Cecil John Rhodes: The ghost of Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 980 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Buyanga's SA lawyers respond to 24-hour ultimatum

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Premature death of independence

9 hrs ago | 210 Views

PPC Zimbabwe helps Gwanda disinfect town to curb the spread of COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to be extended

9 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again. . .

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa to make televised address

9 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Lockdown to push 8,8 million Zimbabweans to food insecurity

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

5G technology safe, claims Potraz

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Journalists not essential service providers in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

9 hrs ago | 461 Views

SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

9 hrs ago | 681 Views

Celebrating 40 Years. Which way Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

10 hrs ago | 214 Views

No need for vehicle exemptions: Police

10 hrs ago | 872 Views

Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Covid-19 defaulting patient taken to Thorngrove

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Buyanga hangs on to son despite court ultimatum

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Expedite Covid-19 testing, says Mohadi

10 hrs ago | 95 Views

Street vendors count losses as hundreds of pushcarts lie idle

10 hrs ago | 300 Views

Closing Down the Kariba Kapenta Fishery a Grave Error - Stakeholders

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

Covid-19 fatality Hyslop was Bulawayo bowling player

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Gweru seeks permission to sell stands

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF slammed for turning Zimbabwe soldiers into 'thugs'

10 hrs ago | 705 Views

To extend or not to extend lockdown is the question

10 hrs ago | 410 Views

US doing all it can to help Africa fight Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

President Xi congratulates Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Pair arrested over 2 500kg of roller meal

10 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days