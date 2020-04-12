Malaria kills 131 Zimbabweans...135 585 test positive

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry of Health has reported that malaria has killed 131 people in Zimbabwe in the past months. According to the Ministry, the cumulative figures for malaria are 135 585 and 131 deaths.The statistics from the Ministry are as follows:A total of 201 malaria outbreaks have been reported throughout the country mostly from malarious provinces such as Manicaland, Masvingo and Mash East.90 outbreaks have been controlled.18 690 malaria cases and 17 deaths were reported this week. Of the reported cases, 1 935 (10.4%) were from the under five years of age.The deaths were reported from Mutoko District (4) in Mashonaland East Province, Mbire District (1), Mt Darwin (1) & Rushinga District (1) in Mashonaland Central Province, Mutare District (3) and Chimanimani (1) in Manicaland Province, Hurungwe District (1), Makonde District (1) in Mashonaland West Province and Bikita District (1) and Chiredzi District (1) in Masvingo Province,Mpilo Central Hospital (1) and UBH (1) in Bulawayo Province. The cumulative figures for malaria are 135 585 and 131 deaths.