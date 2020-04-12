Latest News Editor's Choice


Man commits suicide in protest of pregnancy

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
A 25-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man allegedly drank toxic after his girlfriend eloped to him after falling pregnant.


Takudzwa Magunje of farm 24 Chesa Mount Darwin committed suicide by drinking a pesticide after his girlfriend Samantha Marengwende (21) eloped to him claiming to be pregnant.

Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mount Darwin where a man took a army worm pesticide in protest of pregnant girl friend who had eloped to him," Dhewu said.

Allegations are that  when Marengwende eloped on Wednesday the now deceased Magunje entered into his room,locked his door and committed  suicide,  his body was discovered by his brother Tafadzwa Majunje (29) together with their mother Sekai Majunje (76) after breaking his bedroom door.

Police urged people to seek counselling when ever they have problems in their families.

Source - Byo24news

