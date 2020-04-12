Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
29 secs ago | Views
A member of the Zimbabwe National Army is in trouble after he allegedly murdered his colleague at Zambezi River in Kanyemba.


Munyaradzi Kandawasvika (33) of 2.1 battalion force in Mt Darwin appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday.

Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleged on January 21 Kandawasvika had an argument with his colleague the now deceased Tinashe Mutizwa while crossing Zambezi River in a canoe.

The suspect  grabbed Mutizwa's peddle stick and struck him once on the head there by making him fall in the River.

Mutizwa failed to swim and drowned and his body was subsquently retrieved from downstream.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days