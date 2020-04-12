Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: TB Joshua prophecy on Coronavirus comes to pass

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Nigerian Seer Temitope Joshua's prophecy that rain will wash away Coronavirus has been confirmed by Chinese nationals.

At the beginning of March 2020, Prophet TB Joshua declared rain would fall in the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Wuhan, China, specifying the date 27th March.

In the video one of the Chinese says, "I had been hearing about TB Joshua since I was a kid but I never believed in him."

Watch the video below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=852&v=-EESZVfYIks&feature=emb_logo



Source - Byo24News

