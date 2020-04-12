Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa awaiting provincial reports before announcing next step

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will study reports from the country's provinces before making a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or not, a senior government official has said.

This was revealed by Vice President Kembo Mohadi who was in Bulawayo on Friday to check whether there was compliance in the city.

Zimbabwe is currently under a 21-day lockdown, whose aim is curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which was effected March 30, 2020 and is due to end on April 19, 2020.

The country has 24 confirmed positive cases including three deaths and two recoveries

VP Mohadi, chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, toured coronavirus treatment facilities – Ekusileni Medical Centre and  Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital before heading to the National TB Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital where COVID-19 testing is conducted.

Responding to questions from CITE after his tour on whether the government could extend the lockdown, VP Mohadi said such a decision was made by the president.

"Well, you are asking me a question that does not fall under my purview because the president has not consulted anybody when it comes to the lockdown. Even when he pronounced the first lockdown, he did not consult with the deputies and say I want a lockdown," he said.

The vice president did, however, indicate President Mnangawa would make a decision after studying reports which the provincial COVID-19 taskforce teams would present to him.

"I think what will the determine him to either drop, end or to pronounce another statement in support of the continuance of the lockdown will depend on the reports that we give him. Reports that come from the provinces and reports that come from the districts on how the people are complying or whether compliance is being observed," VP Mohadi said.

"Are people staying in their own homes or they still want to socialise the way they always wanted to socialise, so that will actually speak to his decision on whether to extend or not to extend. So it is his prerogative. I won't say whether he will extend or not."

VP Mohadi had indicated that the president would announce the next step during his 40th Independence celebrations address.

But on a televised address to the nation on the occasion of Zimbabwe's 40th independence anniversary Saturday morning, President Mnangagwa did not indicate whether the lockdown would be extended or not.

He, nevertheless, called on Zimbabweans to work hard post the 21-day national lockdown to improve the country's ailing economy.

"Beyond grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to keep our economy functional," said President Mnangagwa.

"Unavoidable shocks and disruptions must be mitigated. Once the lockdown is over, we must all get back to work, with discipline and harder effort as we ready ourselves for a speedy economic recovery."

Several African countries implemented a 21-day lockdown, with South Africa and Uganda extending it while Botswana announced a six month state of emergency to control the coronavirus pandemic from wrecking more havoc.

In Malawi, the High Court granted Human Rights Defenders Coalition a seven-day injunction stopping the government from implementing a 21-day national lockdown due to coronavirus in a bid to protect the poor.

Source - cite

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police appeal for compliance as COVID-19 lockdown nears end

10 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo memorial lecture

4 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua prophecy on Coronavirus comes to pass

1 hr ago | 1486 Views

Ramaphosa's minister defends R1 million/km Beitbridge border fence tender after backlash

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Man commits suicide in protest of pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Malaria kills 131 Zimbabweans...135 585 test positive

2 hrs ago | 1042 Views

'It's not yet Uhuru!' Bulawayo mayor says

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

FULL TEXT: Chamisa's Independence day speech

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Mnangagwa to make lockdown announcement on Sunday

4 hrs ago | 1639 Views

BREAKING: Latest on Zimbabwe lockdown extension

4 hrs ago | 10324 Views

Zimbabwe broke and regime can't wait for lockdown to end, Biti claims

5 hrs ago | 1766 Views

COVID-19 pandemic will lead to social revolutions

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa's video address on the occasion of the 40th Independence Day commemorations

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mnangagwa stresses prosperity, growth

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

'MDC Alliance has its own constitution'

7 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Mnangagwa omits Nkomo and Mugabe from his Independence speech

7 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Kasukuwere apologises for Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Mthwakazi mourns 40 years of Shona rule

9 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Plot to appoint Ace Lumumba by Minister Obadiah Moyo fails?

9 hrs ago | 3555 Views

Robbers granted bail

11 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Mzembi says Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Bulawayo records surge in visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

11 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Is Bulawayo Zimbabwe's epicentre of COVID-19?

11 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Cecil John Rhodes: The ghost of Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Buyanga's SA lawyers respond to 24-hour ultimatum

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

Premature death of independence

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

PPC Zimbabwe helps Gwanda disinfect town to curb the spread of COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Chiwenga tours Mashonaland East

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to be extended

11 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again. . .

11 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa to make televised address

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Lockdown to push 8,8 million Zimbabweans to food insecurity

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

5G technology safe, claims Potraz

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

Journalists not essential service providers in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Luke Petros rejoins Whawha

11 hrs ago | 491 Views

SA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

11 hrs ago | 722 Views

Celebrating 40 Years. Which way Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Bulawayo/ Gwanda disinfection programme begins

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

No need for vehicle exemptions: Police

12 hrs ago | 954 Views

Katsande congratulates Mnangagwa and the people of Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

Covid-19 defaulting patient taken to Thorngrove

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Buyanga hangs on to son despite court ultimatum

12 hrs ago | 279 Views

Expedite Covid-19 testing, says Mohadi

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Street vendors count losses as hundreds of pushcarts lie idle

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

Closing Down the Kariba Kapenta Fishery a Grave Error - Stakeholders

12 hrs ago | 260 Views

Covid-19 fatality Hyslop was Bulawayo bowling player

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

Gweru seeks permission to sell stands

12 hrs ago | 361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days