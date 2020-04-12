Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police appeal for compliance as COVID-19 lockdown nears end

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have implored various stakeholders to complement Government's efforts in ensuring the public adhere to lockdown regulations in order to win the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an interview with CITE, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube bemoaned the negligent behaviour being displayed by some residents, completely disregarding the lockdown regulations.

Since the declaration of a national lockdown by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, more than 5 000 have been arrested for defying the lockdown.  

The lockdown is set to expire on Sunday and President Mnangagwa is expected to announce the way forward.

The lockdown was set up as a mechanism to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID19) by limiting movement and gatherings.

In Cowdray Park several residents were arrested at the terminus for disorderly conduct where they caused commotion at a mealie-meal queue.

They were later released after paying a fine at Cowdray Park police base.

"Everyone needs to play their part to ensure that the virus is not spread. The lockdown is not a punishment but a necessary initiative to ensure that everyone remains safe. The duty of ensuring that people abide to the call to stay at home should not be limited to law enforcers and those in the health department only," said Insp Ncube.

"Community leaders, elders and parents should play their part by ensuring that young people do not move around unnecessarily. Young people seem not to take this pandemic seriously, they keep roaming the streets in groups without realising how much they are endangering themselves."

He encouraged the media to raise awareness through informative reporting.

Inspector Ncube noted the police have been working with Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe to raise awareness of the pandemic.

He expressed concern over mothers who, when getting into town to get their supplies, take their minor children with them.

"We urge mothers to leave their children at home. Taking them in public transport and spending time in queues exposes children to the virus," Insp Ncube said.

Insp Ncube added that business people who are providing services to the community especially in residential areas should ensure that they make use of personal protective equipment and enforce social distancing amongst their clients to protect them from contacting the virus.

He said the police are also constantly doing patrols in all suburbs raising awareness against the virus.

Source - cite

