Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has called upon Zimbabweans to unite in rebuilding the country to uplift the lives of the citizenry.

In a statement to celebrate Zimbabwe's 40th Independence yesterday, the ruling party said stabilisation of the country's macro-economic environment remained top priority, which would only be possible if all Zimbabweans played their part.

"The Zimbabwe African Union Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) joins the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency ED Mnangagwa, in celebrating 40 years of Independence on this day (yesterday) which marks our nation's 40th birthday," reads the statement.

"Indeed, having travelled this long journey together towards attainment of independence, sovereignty, freedom and the right to self-determination, we are proud to have made this achievement, united as a people under His Excellency's visionary leadership and that of our founding fathers.

"The task we have set ahead of us, which includes, but not limited to, stabilisation of the macro-economic environment, modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture, expansion of infrastructure, restoration of the country into the family of nations and uplifting our people's living standards are immense and require unity of purpose among us."

Zanu-PF said President Mnangagwa had initiated dialogue with diverse political players in order to engender unity among all Zimbabweans.

While the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, said the party, Zimbabweans had come together in the comfort of their homes to celebrate the country's independence.

"As we celebrated this day in our homes owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which has necessitated a national lockdown, the party assures the nation that the President and First Secretary ED Mnangagwa is with them in these trying times," added Zanu-PF.

"We are aware of the people's inherent desire to celebrate this day outdoors at our usual national venues, but for the first time ever, this pandemic has made it impossible to gather.

"As we approach the Golden Jubilee in 2030, which should coincide with that attainment of Vision 2030, we take pride, as a party, for having always stood with our people since the liberation struggle, which brought about this Independence."

The ruling party stated that it remained committed to fulfilling pledges made in its 2018 harmonised elections manifesto.

"Indeed, we further take pride as the mother of our national independence, knowing fully well that we share this achievement with our masses, the same masses that have kept this revolution this far despite the imposition of illegal sanctions, undue hostility and regime change attempts from our adversaries," the statement further stated.

"We have triumphed over these challenges in unity and drawing inspiration from our leadership, no future challenges are insurmountable. Together, let us focus on growing the economy to ensure that we achieve an upper-middle income economy by 2030, in fulfilment of the goals that the party clearly set out in the people's manifesto of 2018."

Source - sundaynews

