Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe Saints striker, Agent "Ajira" Sawu is excited by the return of the 1988 league champions into the footballing fold and is eager to see them head for the topflight soon.

Saints affiliated to play in the Zifa Southern Region Division One this year after four years in the football wilderness after having been chucked out of the same league in 2016. Sawu said Chauya Chikwata's return will be good for the city's football landscape considering the rich history the club has.

"Saints has quite a history in terms of the game and I am certain its return obviously excites a lot of people, more so someone like me who is a former Saints player. The team will bring an exciting dimension to Bulawayo with more competitive teams. What I am praying for is that authorities at the club have learnt lessons on what went wrong the last time and how to keep the club afloat so that we do not see it making another exit. I am eager to see it return to the top flight and compete in the country's elite league," he said.

The Vincent Pamire-led board have indicated they are back for good although the team was yet to assemble a final competitive squad for this season. Sawu said as a former Saints player he is ready to join the club if called upon to assist in whatever form.

"I'm a former Saints player, so there is no way I can reject any overtures for me to come and join the club. I am ready and willing to lend a hand in any capacity," he said.

The 1993 Soccer Star of the Year began his football career as a junior at the once mighty club before being promoted to the senior team in 1989. Ajira spent close to a decade in Switzerland where he played for teams that included SC Kriens, BSC Young Boys, FC Lucerne, FC Wil and FC Basel.

Saints were first relegated from the top flight in 2006 before they made a return in 2011 after buying Chitungwiza-based Eagles' franchise but their stay was short-lived as they were relegated the same year. After playing in Division One they were booted out in 2016 after failing to pay affiliation fees and not fulfilling three consecutive fixtures.

Source - sundaynews

Most Popular In 7 Days