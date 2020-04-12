Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Hwange coronavirus (Covid-19) Taskforce Team has turned the hospital at 5 Miles into an isolation centre with authorities pleading for resources to equip it.

The incomplete facility which was supposed to be a district hospital was reportedly condemned two years ago after cracks started appearing on the floors and walls. This resulted in works on the proposed district hospital that was earmarked as a referral centre and had taken over 10 years to complete, grinding to a halt.

The taskforce is chaired by Hwange Local Board Town Secretary, Mr Ndumiso Mdlalose and consists of representatives from Government departments and the private sector. Hwange District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Fungayi Musinami said the facility was still under construction.

"We have since identified a site for an isolation centre at 5 Miles which is work in progress. Construction is currently underway. We are also working on ensuring that the facility is electrified as it had no electricity," said Dr Musinami.

She said they had since engaged the private sector to assist in mobilising resources to equip the centre with local companies assisting with construction materials.

"We are using a lot of resources from local companies, the mines especially who have been instrumental in the construction phase by offering material, human resources and other related relief," said Dr Musinami.

She said she did not have an exact date of completion of the works, adding that there was a need to attend to cracks and defects that had led to its initial abandonment.

"The completion of the facility is taking a bit of time as engineers are also trying to address the issue of the cracks and other defects that were noted during initial construction phase of the hospital. We have to follow safety protocol in ensuring that it is conducive and meets minimum standards set by the Government. The facility has been used as an Opportunistic Infections (OI) clinic before being turned into an isolation centre for the town."

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

14 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

52 mins ago | 215 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 842 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Soldier kills colleague

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Toying with people's lives

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days