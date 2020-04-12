Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE various strategies being employed in the ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus will continue even after the pandemic has been contained in order to improve the country's readiness to deal with any similar outbreaks in future.

Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said this yesterday at Chipindura High School in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, while assessing the province's readiness to handle Covid-19 cases. The Mashonaland Central tour followed a similar assessment mission in Mashonaland East on Friday. The country's top leadership is assessing the level of preparedness across the country.

"Even when this pandemic is over we are going to continue with such awareness programmes, and even the resources we have gathered will not be taken away so that in the future when we have such pandemics, our people will be better prepared and we are not found wanting," said VP Chiwenga.

While well-wishers from all over the world could assist the country in fighting the virus, he said, the onus to defeat the disease lay with Zimbabweans.

"We may receive donations from outside, which is appreciated, but we should know that we are our own liberators, we must deal with this situation as Zimbabweans."

He thanked ordinary people, corporates and other organisations that have contributed in cash and kind towards efforts to curb the spread of the disease. Returning residents, citizens or other foreign visitors should be quarantined on entry at Government-controlled facilities to stem the spread of the disease, he said.

The Vice-President also censured fake prophets who were profiting by making false healing claims. In his remarks, Mashonaland Central Provincial Medical Director Dr Clemence Tshuma said some of the materials the province needed include personal protective equipment (PPE) and food for frontline workers, ambulances and the setting up of an ICU (intensive care unit) at Mvurwi General Hospital, which has been designated as the province's Covid-19 centre.

VP Chiwenga toured Chipadze Isolation Centre in Bindura, Suwoguru Clinic in Mvurwi, Mvurwi General Hospital and other facilities in Mt Darwin and Guruve. He was accompanied by Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavunga.

Separately, VP Chiwenga also said Zimbabweans should continue celebrating the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in liberating the country from colonial bondage despite foregoing the national festivities.

"Those who will come after us will be told that this year's celebrations were unusual because we could not have our usual festivities due to Covid-19. The celebrations were supposed to be held in Bulawayo in line with our devolution principle; however, we will celebrate our independence in our hearts and minds and remember those who perished or were maimed during the liberation struggle," he said.

