Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 is expected to meet today to deliberate on whether the 21-day national lockdown will be lifted or extended, ahead of the expiry of the restrictions at midnight.

Afterwards, President Mnangagwa is expected announce the next course of action.

The lockdown, which imposes limits on human movement and outdoor activities, was imposed on March 30 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Zimbabwe, the disease has killed three people while 24 others have been infected with the virus.

In making the decision to lift or extend the lockdown, authorities are expected to factor in suggestions from assessments made in all the country's 10 provinces on the nationwide capacity to combat the virus.

Yesterday, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi travelled to Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North respectively as part of the continued assessment on the action plan to combat the virus.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday told The Sunday Mail that the announcement on the next course of action will be made today.

"As you are aware, it was the President who made the announcement when the lockdown was announced. As the chair of the Cabinet taskforce, we will seek direction from him on the next course of action and it will be announced after the taskforce meeting which will be held tomorrow (today)," she said.

During the past three weeks, Zimbabweans have by and large complied with the directive to limit movements and stay at home, although cases of defiance have also been recorded.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi encouraged members of the public to comply with any position taken by the authorities.

"We will be guided by what the authorities say and enforce the measures accordingly. We encourage people to take heed of Government's directives so that they do not encounter problems with law enforcement," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said as of yesterday,  8 673 people had been arrested for defying the lockdown.

"Bulawayo had the most number of people at 1 887, while Manicaland had 1 724. In Harare 1 081 people were arrested while the figure was 1 217 for the Midlands. Other provinces recorded less than 1 000 arrests," he said.

Last week, World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus gave recommendations on countries that have imposed lockdowns, saying restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 should be lifted only if health systems have abilities to test, isolate, treat and trace every contact.

Dr Ghebreyesus also said countries should lift the restrictions if the transmission of the virus is controlled and ensure that outbreak risks are minimal in specialised settings such as nursing homes and health institutions.

"Some countries and communities have now endured several weeks of social and economic restrictions. Some countries are considering when they can lift these restrictions. Others are considering when to introduce them.

"On both cases, these decisions must be based on protecting human health and be guided by what we know about the virus and how it behaves. We are all learning all the time and adjusting our strategy based on the latest available evidence," said Dr Ghebreyesus."

There have been mixed feelings on whether the lockdown should be extended or lifted.

Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Farai Mutambanengwe proposed a partial lifting of the lockdown.

"It cannot be continued in its current form. Informal workers, who are majority of our population, are not able to earn money," he said.

Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights chair Dr Fortune Nyamande told our sister paper The Herald that he advocated for the extension of the lockdown during which a massive screening and testing programme should be undertaken.

Government has already ramped up testing and is now conducting more than 1,000 tests a day after opening testing centres in all 10 provinces.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

14 mins ago | 14 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

52 mins ago | 214 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 841 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Soldier kills colleague

2 hrs ago | 706 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Toying with people's lives

3 hrs ago | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days