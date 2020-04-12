Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the global health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus has awakened the country's creativity and his administration was committed to supporting the manufacturing processes developed as part of the country's fight against COVID-19.

In a televised address on the public broadcaster ZBC, to mark the country's 40th independence anniversary, Mnangagwa commended on local industry and universities for becoming hubs for import substitution on essential materials needed for the county's response to the global pandemic.

"The silver lining to the present global health crisis is the awakening of our national creativity and inventiveness," Mnangagwa said.

"It is commendable that local industries and universities have become hubs for import substitution, starting with the essential materials needed for immediate use in our health sector.

"My administration is committed to support the manufacturing processes developed as part of our defence against COVID-19."

The government last month roped in local companies and universities to produce materials required in the fight against the pandemic such as face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves and other protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators to bolster the country's response to the highly contagious virus.

Mnangagwa added: "Once the lockdown is over, we must all get back to work, with discipline and harder effort as we ready ourselves for a speedy economic recovery."

He said the land reform will be fine-tuned to enhance land utilisation, equitable access and productivity, while his government will continue supporting agriculture to ensure national food security.

Source - The Standard

