Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said the outbreak of coronavirus in Zimbabwe was a wake-up call for the government to prioritise funding of essential services such as health.

Chamisa made the remarks in a message to mark Zimbabwe's 40th independence anniversary, which was broadcast through online platforms, where he repeated his calls for unity in dealing with the pandemic.

He said independence in 1980 had brought about a lot of hope for development of the country, but former president Robert Mugabe's government lost the plot along the way.

Chamisa said the situation had continued to deteriorate under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe following a military coup in 2017.

"Our education was exemplary and I am a good example of that good education system, which recorded the highest literacy rate," he said.

"Our health services were excellent [at Independence]. We didn't have to go to China, Singapore or Malaysia for treatment.

"We were the Malaysia of that time and we need to go back to those glory days so that we can move away from these sorrowful days that we are currently having."

The outbreak of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, has exposed the rot in Zimbabwe's health delivery system, which for years has been rocked by strikes over poor remuneration and lack of essential equipment.

After months of promises that Zimbabwe was ready to handle any likely outbreak of the disease, authorities in recent weeks started scrambling to set up isolation centres and to appeal for donations to aid the country's response.

As of Friday, the country had recorded 24 cases of the flu-like disease with three deaths.

Meanwhile, Chamisa said the next 10 years leading to the country's celebration of its golden jubilee should see the resolution of the political and economic problems so that citizens celebrate the milestone with "gold in their pockets".

"Some of you are feeling the discomforts because of the difficult times that we are going through, we are faced by this pandemic, the coronavirus, which is threatening our lives and livelihoods in our country and beyond," he said.

Chamisa said there was need for the country to restore its health and education system.

"We must pay our teachers, our health workers and our civil servants a living wage so that they have respect in society," he said.

"Our people must not have to travel abroad to secure social services. Agriculture, which was the mainstay of our economy, must also be restored.

"The land reform programme was necessary, but its implementation and execution was less than perfect.

"There's no going back on land reform, but we must give land tenure security and implement a sound agrarian system."

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mliswa gives Mnangagwa 7 reasons why he must increase lockdown days

11 mins ago | 33 Views

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

42 mins ago | 233 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

1 hr ago | 407 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 1064 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Soldier kills colleague

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

3 hrs ago | 581 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 77 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days