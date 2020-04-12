Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe on Thursday last week toured Tshituripasi area in Ward one Beitbridge and area which was recently hit by a hailstorm that left a trail of destructionTHrough his Facebook wall, Nguluvhe said he toured Tshituripasi area in Ward one , where a hailstorm caused a number of infrastructural damages (on Thursday evening) to the police post quarters, the local clinic,the veterinary services offices, the primary and secondary schools."The damage is devastating. I appeal to all well meaning residents and businesses and development agencies to put resources together to address the immediate needs to minimize the effects of the damages on the community in that area," he said."Our priority should be resuscitating the clinic so that the men and woman charged with providing quality health care are capacitated to handle the ongoing malaria outbreak and to also deal with COVID19 related cases. Any help should be channelled through the District Development Coordinator who chairs the local Civil Protection Unit."The district is prone to floods and government has always been caught unawares by the natural phenomenon.