Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Botswana government has dismissed media reports it has embarked on deportations involving over 500 Zimbabweans from its territory as part of Gaborone's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release sent through its International Affairs and Cooperation ministry, the Mokgweetsi Masisi government said the recent repatriation exercise was undertaken jointly with Harare.

Botswana said this was after requests were made by Zimbabwean nationals who wanted to be assisted to return home when the neighbours imposed lockdown measures in their respective territories.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BY BOTSWANA:



Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days