How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

by Mandla Ndlovu

"We are quite happy here with our operations despite all the allegations levelled against us. Some people may call us murderers but our role is quite clear. We are here to restore peace". Brig Edzai Chanyuka, Acting Commander 5 Brigade 20/4/1984; now ZNA Commander Gen Chimonyo! pic.twitter.com/B8D8P5ChDf — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 18, 2020

The current Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyois one of the former Army bosses that celebrated the brutal massacre of the Zimbabweans citizens during the Gukurahundi genocide.According to the Chronicle newspaper of 20 April 1984, the then Brigadier Edzai Chanyuka said, "Some people may call us murderers, but our role is quite clear."Chanyuka, who was Acting Commander of Five Brigader said the army was quite happy with its operation in Matabeleland South despite allegation by local Roman Catholic priests who constantly accused the army of going around murdering people.Chanyuka is quoted to have said the citizens of Matabeleland were happy with the work that was being done by the Five brigade in their areas."Some people have come forward to applaud our presence here saying they were happy we were winning against the dissidents and were weeding them from their environment," he said.Commenting on the matter Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "It's an insult to national healing & justice that, 40 years after Uhuru, Edzai Chakanyuka (now General Edzai Chimonyo) is ZNA Commander! (sic)"President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised the people of Zimbabwe that he will resolve the issue of Gukurahundi.More than 20 000 people are suspected to have died during the genocide.