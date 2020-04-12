Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
The current Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyois one of the former Army bosses that celebrated the brutal massacre of the Zimbabweans citizens during the Gukurahundi genocide.

According to the Chronicle newspaper of 20 April 1984, the then Brigadier Edzai Chanyuka said, "Some people may call us murderers, but our role is quite clear."

Chanyuka, who was Acting Commander of Five Brigader said the army was quite happy with its operation in Matabeleland South despite allegation by local Roman Catholic priests who constantly accused the army of going around murdering people.


Chanyuka is quoted to have said the citizens of Matabeleland were happy with the work that was being done by the Five brigade in their areas.

"Some people have come forward to applaud our presence here saying they were happy we were winning against the dissidents and were weeding them from their environment," he said.

Commenting on the matter Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "It's an insult to national healing & justice that, 40 years after Uhuru, Edzai Chakanyuka (now General Edzai Chimonyo) is ZNA Commander! (sic)"

President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised the people of Zimbabwe that he will resolve the issue of Gukurahundi.

More than 20 000 people are suspected to have died during the genocide.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

40 mins ago | 161 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

57 mins ago | 256 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

2 hrs ago | 774 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Soldier kills colleague

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

2 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Get ready to work, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZTV, spare us the torture

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia, as there's clearly nothing for me in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zacc pounces on Green Fuel truck

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe@40: Still standing . . . going strong

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Let Us All Redefine Our Independence

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mohadi happy with Matebeleland North preparedness

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

'ZRP needs 35k masks per day'

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

May weirdos please hold their peace

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Toying with people's lives

3 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days