Mliswa gives Mnangagwa 7 reasons why he must increase lockdown days

by Mandla Ndlovu
25 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson is billed to address the nation on Sunday and tell the citizens whether he is extending the lockdown or not.

The lockdown is supposed to officially end on Sunday at midnight and many Zimbabweans have been imploring the government not to increase the days so that they can be able to look for mealie meal and other foodstuffs.

However, Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has a different view. He says Zimbabwe is not ready to open itself to the damage that the Coronavirus may cause if the lockdown is lifted.

To put across his point, he has taken to Twitter to extend his argument.

Read his argument below:

Why I believe lockdown in Zimbabwe should be extended:

1.    Tests conducted so far aren't extensive enough to give a true picture on the ground. Without a true picture it would be suicidal to lift lockdown. Testing must increase with the introduction of mobile testing units a must .
2.    The number of deaths as a percentage of confirmed cases, mortality rate, is too high at 12%. The global average is approximately 3%.

3.    Public Awareness on precautionary &preventative methods is not satisfactory. More needs to be done to educate people on the importance of good hygiene, coughing & sneezing etiquette & social distancing habits. Political & church leaders must be engaged to reach out to people.

4.    Enforcement agents are not well protected. They further need educating so that we can trust that they'll make useful judgements when faced with violation incidents avoiding the use of force. However we must remember, enforcement only comes in when we fail to comply.

5.    Frontline staff aren't yet ready or adequately equipped AND remunerated to handle the situation if a pandemic occurs Despite spirited efforts, our facilities don't yet meet standards required. We need fully equipped centres in every constituency. Extension allows for preparedness.

6.    Cargo traffic through our borders is not stringently monitored. Truck drivers going in & out of the country have the capacity to exacerbate the spread of Coronavirus if not addressed. Are they quarantined on entry or do they go straight to join their families?

7.    Finally Zim has not yet met the 6 conditions set by the WHO for the lifting of lockdown. We need to use the time wisely to up our game whilst mitigating the effects of hunger.



Source - Byo24News

