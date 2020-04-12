Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Daily News Editor Gift Phiri dies

by Mandla Ndlovu
Daily News Assistant Editor Gift has died. He is reported to have passed away on Sunday morning  but the cause of the death is not yet known.

Veteran journalist and former Editor of The Independent Dumisani Muleya post a heartwarming eulogy on Facebook.

Said Muleya: In life it's very rare to meet and work with colleagues as nice and with an eternally happy frame of mind as this guy. He was always in a jovial mood; and had the knack of making people Iike him a lot.

Besides, he was a good and passionate journalist.

Media colleagues tried all they could; they ran around, contributed in cash and kind, and fought to save his life when he fell sick, but God has his own ways of managing our lives on earth.

In a sense, we are always living in God's purpose. RIP sbali, as we always greeted whenever we met.

