Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo says he regrets that his team failed to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from taking over the ZANU PF throne and the seat of government.

In a tweet on Saturday Moyo said, "We join compatriots to commemorate Zim's 40th Independence Anniversary. We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa's illegal takeover of ZANU PF & govt. We are confident ways will be found to correct this. Meanwhile, let's fight."

Moyo is one of the ZANU PF former leaders who were expelled from ZANU PF after President Emmerson after President Robert Mugabe was booted out of office.


Moyo and his colleagues who were branded G40 survived killings in November 2017 when the army sent its troops to assassinate them.

He is currently in exile.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Consult parly, Communities on lockdown

45 mins ago | 109 Views

Govt unable to bail out distressed citizens during lockdown

47 mins ago | 86 Views

On extension of lockdown, mealie meal must be easily accessible - MP

53 mins ago | 142 Views

Why the poor are unwilling to stay at home

60 mins ago | 145 Views

Ventilators for Europeans, soap for Africans?

1 hr ago | 173 Views

WATCH: Mandlela makes fun of oMalayitsha

1 hr ago | 249 Views

FULL TEXT: David Coltart speaks on Mnangagwa's lockdown

2 hrs ago | 818 Views

BREAKING: Daily News Editor Gift Phiri dies

2 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mliswa gives Mnangagwa 7 reasons why he must increase lockdown days

3 hrs ago | 2068 Views

How current Zimbabwe Army Commander celebrated Gukurahundi killings

4 hrs ago | 2060 Views

South Africa marks highest single-day jump of 251 new cases

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Botswana dismisses deportation reports on Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 849 Views

Beitbridge East legislator tours storm hit Tshituripasi area

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa to announce lockdown wayforward today

5 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Covid-19: Bulawayo rises to the occasion

5 hrs ago | 1739 Views

South Africa defends Beitbridge fence

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Soldier kills colleague

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mugabe guard jailed for theft

5 hrs ago | 576 Views

Man commits suicide over pregnancy

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

PHOTO: Police officers escort a haulage truck transporting mealie-meal

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Covid-19 exposes, heightens inequalities

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on lockdown

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa commends local business, skirts lockdown concerns

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Lockdown necessary, but works against long-term good

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe @40: It's not yet uhuru as we yearn for true independence

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Some personal thoughts on Zimbabwe's Coronavirus lockdown policy

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Amazulu leads Mapeza chase

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

Bulawayo water situation deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man survives Mnangagwa's 20 year jail term, fined for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

6 hrs ago | 520 Views

Biti lashes Mthuli Ncube again and again

6 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Beitbridge under the spotlight

6 hrs ago | 1584 Views

More Zimbabwean immigrants in Botswana head for Plumtree

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa lockdown decision due today

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chiwenga says we are our own liberators

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hwange identifies 5 Miles Hospital as isolation centre

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Victoria Falls Rainforest, vegetable markets disinfected

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chikwata return excites Agent 'Ajira' Sawu

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

120 litres of water per household in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mohadi says more work needed in Covid-19 fight

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Beitbridge opens for returning immigrants without conditions

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa to 'fine tune' Mugabe's land policy

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

No independence for Africans: Their children will play on sewage drainages and will not recognize or smell it

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF celebrates Uhuru

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo needs 200 ventilators

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe @40: Transcending the pitfalls of national consciousness

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zesa told to harden blow on debtors

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe@ 40: Re-Centering African nationalism to Posterity

6 hrs ago | 42 Views

Govt increases grain producer price

6 hrs ago | 179 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days