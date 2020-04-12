Latest News Editor's Choice


On extension of lockdown, mealie meal must be easily accessible - MP

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
Bulawayo East legislator Ilos Nyoni (MDC Alliance) has said if the government happen to extend the lockdown today, it must make it possible that the mealie meal is made available to the citizens to avoid people hunting for the staple food during the extension so as to prevent the spread of the disease.


President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to announce the way forward today as the lockdown expires today.

"Many people are asking themselves whether the  lockdown is going to be extended or not when the 21 days is over on Sunday 19 April.The relevant authorities am sure are tempted to extend the lockdown like what other countries such as RSA,Uk,India have done.On the other hand the total removal of the lockdown might result in an increase in the number of deaths because citizens will take it that the situation has returned to normalcy," Nyoni said.

"As the situation stands the  subsidized mealie meal queues/crowds through out the country have become a challenge in the fight against Covid 19. Social distancing is not observed and face masks not available for most of the people.
It is therefore vital that on extension of the lockdown period mealie meal be readily available in all shops."

He said an increase in public awareness education programs on covid 19,is a must since the majority of citizens appear to be taking this deadly virus lightly.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days