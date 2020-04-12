Consult parly, Communities on lockdown

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

NKULUMANE Member of Parliament Kucaca Phulu has said there is a need for engagement of Parliament and communities to ensure successful lockdown measures in the country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to announce a way forward on the lock down considering the fact that the 21 days lapses today.The government since declared lockdown measures which include banning of large gatherings and people are being urged to abide by the measures.Phulu said the Parliament is supposed to be engaged to ensure successful lockdown measures."It is imperative for Parliament to reconvene urgently so as to ensure that there is oversight over how the executive handles the COVID 19 crisis," said Phulu."The executive has adopted a hostile attitude towards updating Members of Parliament as exemplified by some of the minister who turned away Bulawayo MPs from a briefing meeting."Phulu said there was a need to engage the communities during the lockdown."There has to be improvement in involving communities as we implement the lockdown to ensure that the Government takes on board their concerns and addresses their challenges in implementing the lock down," said Phulu."Certainly mealie meal shortages, lack of water, and income in general have militates against a successful implementation of the lockdown measure."