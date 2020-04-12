Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown with 14 days

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extendend the #COVID19 lockdown by a further 14 days.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is yet to meet the conditions for lifting lockdowns set recently by the World Health Organisation, among which are optimum capacity to trace isolate, and treat coronavirus cases.

The Coronavirus cases now stand at 25 with 3 deaths in Zimbabwe.

This is a developing story…



Source - Byo24News

