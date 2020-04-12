Latest News Editor's Choice


Coronavirus fears for Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THERE are growing concerns for Bulawayo, with the City of Kings threatening to become the epicentre of coronavirus in Zimbabwe, following a surge here in the number of people infected by the lethal disease.

The secretary general of the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA), Arron Musara said that the soaring cases of local transmission in the city were a cause of concern.

"The fact that four of the five cases are locally transmitted should be a cause for panic, because if not properly handled this could turn the whole city into an epicentre of coronavirus.

"All of them have a relationship with case number 11 from the retirement village … and they are now posing a real danger to the entire Bulawayo community.

"Government needs to test everyone at the village without wasting more time, and the tests should also include the workers and the medical personnel attending to them … because they have been moving around the village door to door visiting these people," Musara said.

This comes as the country's second city has recorded 10 infections inside three days — many of which are linked to contact with the 79-year-old victim who succumbed to the disease at the beginning of this month.

"On the surface, and from the figures released by the government, it does appear as if Bulawayo could become an epicentre of Covid-19 … because we know there is local transmission going on.

"However, with more tests being done, I strongly believe Harare is most likely to be the epicentre of the virus because it is still taking in international travellers,

"I'm also of the view that Harare's rapid response team did not diligently trace the people that came into contact with Zororo Makamba," the chairperson of the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Health and Child Care, Ruth Labode, told the Daily News yesterday.

Source - dailynews

