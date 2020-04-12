Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to Zimbabweans not to despair

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told Zimbabweans not to despair in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the country is witnessing swelling numbers of people who have contracted the killer virus - which has seen the scrapping of today's 40th Independence celebrations, among other key events.

In his Independence address to the nation last night, Mnangagwa also implored weary Zimbabweans to celebrate Uhuru by continuing to heed the 21-day national lockdown that he imposed last month to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

"This year, we had planned to celebrate this grand occasion in Bulawayo Province, marking the beginning of a decentralised way of celebrating this important day.

"Devolution in action, as one people and a united nation … from Beitbridge to Chirundu, and … Plumtree to Mutare.

"However, the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic is seeing us endure a necessary lockdown," Mnangagwa said.

"Although we are physically separated, we are united in spirit. The time to celebrate together shall come.

"Today, our task, in relation to Covid-19, is to stay at home, keep our distance and wash our hands.

"Together we will get through this, as we celebrate the old and embrace the new," Mnangagwa said further.

"We celebrate our milestone 40th Independence anniversary in the context of unprecedented times, that of the threat brought by Covid-19 pandemic.

"Let us remain hopeful and steadfast in our spirits. Vision 2030 is alive and beyond Covid-19, its accomplishment must be accelerated.

"Our present experiences, in the wake of this pandemic, teach us that friends and investors may assist us.

"However, it is the collective efforts of all our nationals across all sectors, that will make the difference," Mnangagwa added.



Source - dailynews

