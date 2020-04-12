Malaria cases rise in Matebeleland South

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ministry of Health has intensified efforts to curb the spread of Malaria in Matebeleland South Province as cases continue to rise, the Daily News on Sunday can report.To date, the province has recorded 716 cases of the disease with Beitbridge and Gwanda being the hardest hit.Matabeleland South provincial medical director Rudo Chikodzere said government was seized with the outbreak, with health officials already on the ground."As of Week 15, 84 new cases of malaria have been reported in Gwanda, 632 cases in Beitbridge. Seven malaria-related deaths have been reported to date this year."The ministry of Health is actively searching for cases of malaria and treating all those identified," Chidzokere said.In a bid to help fight the spread of the disease, the Gwanda community has since launched a Malaria task force meant to mobilise resources.The provincial medical director attributed the continued rise in case of malaria, to unrestrained outdoor activities. "We are doing more investigations into why we are seeing more cases. However, drivers of transmission and preliminary findings are that there are a lot of outdoor activities such as cattle herding, gold panning, mopane worm harvesting and manning activities at night."This exposes people to infection as there are a lot of mosquito breeding sites that developed after the rains received in February," she said.